MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors said it was remarkable that no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in which dozens of shots were fired at their homes and vehicles early Monday.

They say the gunfire captured on one home’s Ring cam video was terrifying as you heart three different bursts of gunfire being fired around 12:10 a.m. on N.E. 180th St. between 8th and 9th Ave.

Glass was shattered on some vehicles and some homes had bullet holes in them.

The Rev. Wilner Jean-Paul told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench “A lot of shots were fired. I didn’t know what direction they were coming from. Whoever did that should come forward. They are not supposed to do that. I am 71 and my Toyota Tundra was shot with glass shattered and 11 bullet holes in the front. This was not right.”

“My wife and I were praying no one would be hurt,” said neighbor Wilson Beauchant.

Another woman who did not want her name used said “My children are traumatized. One of them is five years old and said mom what is happening. We did not feel safe.”

Miami-Dade Police said they do not know why this shooting happened and do not have a description of the shooter or the vehicle used.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).