MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas prices have backed off from their record highs after the price of oil suffered steep losses last week.

The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers paid an average price of $4.18 per

“The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week, oil prices charged higher again as global crude supply concerns – regarding the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict – moved back to the forefront. Fortunately, oil prices are well below the high we saw more than a week ago. This should enable gas prices to slip lower this week, unless oil suddenly spikes again.”

Two weeks ago, fuel prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine. The U.S. price of oil reached a 2022 high of $123.70 per barrel. That $32 price increase resulted in a 90 cent jump at the pump. Since then, the price of oil has pinballed lower, hitting a low of $95.04 a barrel on Wednesday before bouncing back up to $104.70 per barrel on Friday.

Friday’s closing price of $104.70 is still $19 per barrel less than the 2022 high of $123.70. Nineteen dollars is the equivalent to a 45 cent swing at the pump. So far, gas prices have dropped 20 cents per gallon, so another 25 cent discount is possible. That is unless oil prices move higher again this week.

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $4.18 per gallon

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $63 to fill an avg-sized 15-gallon tank

2022 High – $4.38 per gallon

2021 High – $3.36 per gallon

2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $123.70 per barrel

2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.35), Fort Lauderdale ($4.28), Miami ($4.27)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($4.08), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.08), Orlando ($4.10)

Ways to Save at the Pump

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Participate in Fuel Rewards or cash back programs that offset the high price at the pump.

Don’t buy high-octane gasoline if you don’t need it. Premium gas should only be used in vehicles that recommend or require it. Pumping premium gas into a vehicle that calls for regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle, according to AAA.

Making Your Gas Go the Extra Mile