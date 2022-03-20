MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is accused of setting another on fire during an argument on Sunday.

Miami Dade police said that two men were involved in a verbal fight in the 7200 block of NW 72 Avenue in Doral that quickly escalated.

One of the men is then accused of setting the other. Miami Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

It is unknown at the time as to what was used to start the fire, the homicide bureau is investigating.

CBS4 spoke with a new business owner down the street from where this happened, although he was not around when it happened. He said he’s not surprised by the violence that has recently struck this area.

“Yeah, it doesn’t surprise me. I mean, we’re in Miami. I’m from the east side of Hialeah so a lot of crazy stuff happens but it’s just, lately here, me being here, I’ve seen a lot of police activity. Like I said somebody was face down on the floor not too long ago getting arrested just the other night. It’s just been weird activity so hopefully, we can bring some positivity into this neighborhood because I don’t know, it looks like it needs it,” he said.

He said he’s hopeful this violence calms down before his restaurant opens shortly.

It is not known what prompted the fight. Once he set the man on fire, the attacker ran from the scene. He has not been taken into custody.

This all happened in the parking lot outside of Baro Hardware.