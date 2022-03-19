Miami (CBSMiami)–A warm weekend will end with a few storms as the next cold front moves into South Florida then stalls. Clouds and a slightly cooler ocean breeze will follow the front keeping temperatures near 80 degrees Monday.

The weekend starts how the week ended, sun and clouds with a nice southeast breeze keep the area warm. Passing clouds and a stray shower are possible Saturday morning before they move inland and become thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny skies and a nice breeze will make for a nice but warm afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s inland while the coast is a little cooler.

A cold front moves south overnight Saturday and will be near the area Sunday morning. Showers develop ahead of the front while temperatures hover in the middle 70s Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the front becomes stationary and weakens near the Keys and the Straites. The moisture lingers there and my lead to storms developing Sunday afternoon impacting the Keys and Miami-Dade. Gusty downpours will be possible along with frequent lightning.

A northeast to east breeze develops Sunday night and lasts through the early part of next week. This will keep temperatures a little cooler but also create rough surf and a hazard for small craft.

The first day of Spring is Sunday. Daylight hours continue to increase along with the sun angle for the next 3 months.