MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One overlooked fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the fate of thousands of animals, especially those in the country’s many zoos.

Zoo Miami is one of 38 organizations stepping up to help those animals and their caretakers.

On Friday, it announced that they are donating $10,000 to help zoos in Ukraine through the European Association of Zoos and Aquarias (EAZA).

Funds raised will be used to assist Ukrainian zoos to continue to provide food and care to animals, as well as providing support for care staff and management at the zoos.

The EAZA has direct contact with Myikolayiv Zoo, Kharkiv Zoo, and Kyiv Zoo, and indirect contact with other zoos via the Ukrainian Zoo Association.

The funds will be distributed based on the need according to the requests received from zoos.

Zoo Miami is also rounding up supplies for the Kyiv Zoo after learning its director and staff have moved into the zoo to take care of its four thousand animals.

“We have an effort here at the zoo where we are collecting everything from tents, to flashlights, to sleeping bags, we’ve got to supply them with the things that they need to keep staying there to take care of those animals,” said Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill.

Some of the animals at Ukrainian zoos were moved out, but most are still in the country dealing with stress from the constant explosions and gunfire.