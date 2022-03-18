CRISIS IN UKRAINEJames Hill, a Minnesota native who stayed in Ukraine to care for his partner, is 2nd American killed by "Putin's senseless war"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Child, Pembroke Pines
Yvens Cineus (Source: Pembroke Pines Police)

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert for an 11-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines has been canceled.

Police tweeted out at 9 a.m. that Yvens Cineus was found safe, in good health, and has been reunited with his family.

READ MORE: Florida Appeals Court Questions State Over Protest Law

The alert was issued for Cineus around 1 a.m. Friday after he went missing in the Miramar Isles community.

READ MORE: Taste Of The Town: Coyo Taco Serves Up A Delicious Mexican Fiesta At New Fort Lauderdale Location

Pembroke Pines police said on Thursday he walked out of his apartment, seemingly to play in the neighborhood, and didn’t return.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny & Warm To Kick Off Weekend

Cineus, who police said is academically delayed, did not have any electronic devices on him.

CBSMiami.com Team