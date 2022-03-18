Yvens Cineus (Source: Pembroke Pines Police)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert for an 11-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines has been canceled.
Police tweeted out at 9 a.m. that Yvens Cineus was found safe, in good health, and has been reunited with his family.
The alert was issued for Cineus around 1 a.m. Friday after he went missing in the Miramar Isles community.
Pembroke Pines police said on Thursday he walked out of his apartment, seemingly to play in the neighborhood, and didn't return.
Cineus, who police said is academically delayed, did not have any electronic devices on him.