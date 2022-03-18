MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than one hundred people, including three Disney employees, were arrested in a massive sex sting in Polk County.
Called "Operation March Sadness 2," the six day undercover operation focused on human trafficking and prostitution.
Undercover detectives communicated online with the suspects and arranged for a meetup at a location where they were arrested after their arrival, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office which conducted the operation.
Among the 108 arrests made, the oldest person was 67-year old Derek Collins who showed up to a residence drinking Ensure, the youngest was a 17-year old male. Both were arrested for soliciting a prostitute.
Tiffany Nash, 32, of Orlando was arrested for trafficking another woman.
Included in the arrests were four child predators, according to the sheriff's office.
One of the men arrested was Xavier Jackson, 27, who works as a lifeguard at the Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. He reportedly sent an undercover officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl, sexual and graphic images of what he wanted to do.
Jackson was charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor and unlawful use of a communication device, both are third-degree felonies.
The two other Disney employees were arrested on prostitution charges.
Disney said it has placed the employees on unpaid leave.
Another notable arrest in the operation was that of a retired judge from Illinois. According to detectives, 66-year-old Daniel Peters told them he was a retired judge in Cook County and also was a special assistant for legal affairs with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. He was charged with soliciting a prostitute.