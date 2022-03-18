FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A rapidly developing fire caused the partial collapse of a roof on a large three-story home.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, around 12:40 p.m. they received a call about the fire at 1817 SE 17th Street.
Arriving fire crews saw flames coming from the 8,000 square foot home.
Firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside, but when flames went through the roof they switched to a defensive operation to try and keep it contained as they efforted to put it out.
When the roof partially collapsed, several firefighters were pulled from the home, no injuries were reported.
More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the blaze.
Fire rescue said they believe the fire was started by construction crews working on the roof.