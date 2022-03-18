FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The gunman wanted for a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus that left two people dead and others hurt was taken into custody.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus was going westbound when the driver heard several gunshots. She kept going and drove right into the parking of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“Her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” says Alvarez.

The bus driver barreled across busy Broward Boulevard after hearing the gunshots, causing a separate crash where three people involved were treated by fire rescue.

“As the bus was driving it was pinned in and could not cross Broward Boulevard and forced its way into the front of the police station,” says Alvarez.

Alvarez said the suspect was on the bus and surrendered. The gun was recovered.

One person died on the scene.

Three others were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them died.

Two others are in critical condition and serious condition.

Three other people, involved in a car crash nearby, were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Alvarez said witnesses are being questioned and there is no known motive for the shooting yet.

The eastbound and westbound traffic lanes between the 1400 block and the 1100 blocks of W Broward Boulevard were closed down until around 7:20 p.m.

Folks driving at the time recall the chaos.

“I think it was coming from the terminal, we were trying to move out the way as fast as possible, I’ve got my baby in the car and everything, I tried to get out of the way as fast as I can,” says Major Harris, driving at the time.