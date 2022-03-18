MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver had to be hospitalized Friday afternoon after a Brightline train struck his pick-up truck in Hallandale Beach.

It happened near SW 3rd Street and South Dixie Highway as the train was traveling southbound.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where there was a silver pick-up truck on its side.

The vehicle was showing heavy damage.

The man was transported to Aventura Hospital. No word on his condition.

A Brightline representative said no one on the train had been injured.

Brightline also said they had video of the vehicle driving around the gates as the train was approaching.

They said this, “is a dangerous and illegal act that places you at risk and endangers the life of our passengers and crew.”

Authorities are investigating the crash.