MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Confirmation hearings are set to begin Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson has deep roots in Miami-Dade where she went to school.

Born in Washington D.C., Jackson was a star student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest. During her time there, she was a star member of the debate team and student body president. She was also a Silver Knight Award nominee.

After graduating from Palmetto High, Jackson went on to Harvard.

President Joe Biden selected her to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered to be the nation’s second most powerful court, in March 2021.

Jackson has also worked as a federal public defender and for the U.S. Sentencing Commission as well as the federal judiciary and has been praised by defense attorney groups.

The confirmation hearings, which are scheduled to last four days, will kick off 24 days after Mr. Biden announced the historic selection of Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

With the nomination by Mr. Biden, Jackson became the first Black woman to be selected for the high court and if confirmed by the evenly divided Senate, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.