CRISIS IN UKRAINEJames Hill, a Minnesota native who stayed in Ukraine to care for his partner, is 2nd American killed by "Putin's senseless war"
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Airboat Crash, Local TV, Miami News, Parkland
Airboat crash near Parkland. (CBS4)

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – An airboat crash near Parkland injured several people.

The crash, believed to have involved two airboats, happened off Loxahatchee Road.

READ MORE: Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown Get Underway Monday

Chopper4 over the scene spotted smoke coming from an airboat that was on its side and appeared to have damage on its right side.

READ MORE: Burger King Employee Accused Of Shooting At Customer Bonds Out Of Jail

Airboat crash near Parkland (CBS4)

MORE NEWS: ‘Stay With Us, My Man’: 911 Calls From Shooters Waterfront Killing Released

Around 11:30 a.m., Coral Springs Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mike Moser said they were treating five people. He said two of the people had serious injuries, one had minor injuries, one refused to be taken to a hospital to be checked out, and they were evaluating one person.

CBSMiami.com Team