Airboat crash near Parkland. (CBS4)
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – An airboat crash near Parkland injured several people.
The crash, believed to have involved two airboats, happened off Loxahatchee Road.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted smoke coming from an airboat that was on its side and appeared to have damage on its right side.
Around 11:30 a.m., Coral Springs Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mike Moser said they were treating five people. He said two of the people had serious injuries, one had minor injuries, one refused to be taken to a hospital to be checked out, and they were evaluating one person.