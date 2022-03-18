FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the calls made to 911 as staff and patrons begged the victim of the Shooters Waterfront shooting to stay alive.

CALLER: He shot somebody. I don’t know who he shot. Two shots. Boom boom!

The calls reflect the tense and frightening moments after a shooting at Shooters Waterfront Restaurant.

It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

CALLER: There is blood all over the bar, the floor.

The victim was 35-year-old Jordan Siddiq, a server at the restaurant.

At one point, a 911 caller can be heard encouraging him to hold on.

CALLER: Come on, my man. You got this, my man. Stay with us, my man. Listen to us. Listen to us. I know you can hear us. Relax, baby. Relax. You’re with us, man.

Siddiq was transported to the hospital, where he died.

His friends and loved ones in disbelief.

“He’s who you would go to make yourself feel better. He always had a positive mindset and we’re all going to take that with us,” said Bobby Berson.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Angel Candelaria, a former restaurant employee.

According to Siddiq’s friends, he had been dating Candelaria’s ex-girlfriend.

Candalaria, who is charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond. The judge also ordered a psych evaluation.