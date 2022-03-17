MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The luck of the Irish is with us this St. Patrick’s Day, which started quiet and dry.

Later in the day, spotty showers and some storms are likely develop which could result in a few St. Patty’s Day rainbows, however, the rain chance is not as high as Wednesday.

Some patchy fog is reducing visibility in spots across South Florida. It is a mild and muggy start with low to mid 70s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s and it’ll be a warm and steamy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday night will be mild with low 70s.

Friday, drier air filters in bringing more sunshine. Highs will rise to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday with mainly dry weather.

On Sunday, some passing showers will be possible as we kick off the first official day of Spring. The Vernal Equinox takes place at 11:33 a.m. and there will be more hours of daylight as the sun angle continues to increase through June 21.

Warm and breezy conditions early next week.