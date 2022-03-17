FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A shooting on a bus and a separate car crash nearby has resulted in seven people being hurt, four of them hospitalized.

According to police, the bus came to a stop in the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Four people on the bus were hospitalized.

An additional three people, involved in a car crash nearby, were also injured but treated on the scene.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Currently, eastbound and westbound traffic between the 1400 block and the 1100 blocks of W Broward Boulevard is shut down.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

No other details have been released other than it was not police involved.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.