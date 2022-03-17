FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Concerned family members arrived at Broward General looking for answers about loved ones involved in bus shooting.

“I just think people need to stop with the violence and give up guns,” said Patrice Gethers, who arrived at Broward General looking for answers about her cousin who she feared was shot.

It’s a message lost on the man who police say opened fire on the busy #22 bus in the middle of the afternoon.

SEE IT: Accused Fort Lauderdale Bus Shooter Taken Into Hospital

“It’s terrible out here now, it’s terrible out here now. It’s getting more dangerous.”

It’s something Tiffney Hunter now knows firsthand. She tells CBS4 her brother Darnell Coles was a passenger in a cab when he looked up and saw a big city bus headed directly toward him.

“He saw the bus coming toward the taxi and when the bus came toward them and hit them he says he was in shock,” explained Hunter.

In such shock that he left the scene. And, why authorities said Tiffney’s 48 year-old brother was not on the list of the four shot, two who died, and the three others injured when the city bus barreled into traffic.

”He thought he heard gunshots so he left the scene,” said Hunter.

As those shots rang out aboard the #22, the bus driver heroically made the split-second decision to go to the nearby Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Hunter said the psychological impact of the crash is more painful than the injuries to his neck and back.