TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Thursday that said 1,529 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, less than a third of the number a month ago.
After a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, the numbers have steadily declined in February and March.
As a comparison, 4,920 impatiens had COVID-19 on Feb. 17.
Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units has dwindled.
The new data showed 227 patients needing intensive care, down from 813 on Feb. 17.
