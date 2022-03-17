MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, so is Clover the dog. Dressed in her St. Patrick’s Day finest on her morning walk, this week marks two years since she’s been in her furever home.
Her dog dad, Rich Iannelli, even held a birthday party for his four-legged friend who he rescued after she had been shot in the face.READ MORE: Last Remaining Suspect Arrested In South Florida Real State Scam Affecting Dozens; 2 In Custody
Clover was found two years ago wandering in the Redland for days after someone shot her in the face and left her lower jaw hanging. She wasn’t able to eat or drink.
READ MORE: Florida Supreme Court Ruling Would Make It Harder To Sue Tobacco Companies
Initially, vets didn’t know if she’d survive. They had to remove about 75% of her lower jaw.
But she’s doing great now and able to eat. Iannelli says she also eats quite well.
Thursday morning, she had corned beef, cabbage and carrots. On the menu later, kale and chicken breast. Her meals are homemade every day.MORE NEWS: Broward Middle, High Schools Set To Launch Handheld Metal Detector Testing
Clover, all healed now, is a happy, healthy, and very lucky dog!