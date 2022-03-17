(Source: CBS4) Metal detectors (CBS4)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday regarding the use of handheld metal detectors in public schools.
In January, the Broward County School Board voted to approve handheld metal detectors at county schools.
As part of the pilot program, students will be subject to random searches with the metal detectors, as a way to keep students and staff safe on campus. Officials will be able to search backpacks and purses.
It’s expected to be a slow rollout, but more details are expected to be released at Thursday’s news conference.