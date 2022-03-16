WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Senate has voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, it passed unanimously with bipartisan support.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was presiding at the time of the bill’s consideration and who represents Arizona, a state that doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time, could be heard on the mic saying “Ooh, I love it.” Following its passage, she let out a “Yes!”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio sponsored the bill known as the “Sunshine Protection Act.” It would still need to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law. If the measure clears Congress and is signed into law, it would mean no more falling back every year in the fall.

“The good news is if we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore. Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me. Hopefully, this is the year that this gets done and pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come,” Rubio said in remarks on the Senate floor.

There is no word if the U.S. House of Representatives will take up the bill.

Even if they do, and President Joe Biden signs it into law, the change wouldn’t go into effect until next November.

Rubio noted that the bill delays implementation because the transportation industry has already built out schedules on the existing time and asked for additional months to make the adjustment.

