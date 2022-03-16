MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
Eguavoen originally entered the NFL when he signed with the Dolphins in 2019 after spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
In his three seasons with the Dolphins, Eguavoen has played in all 49 games, making seven starts. He's totaled 57 career tackles (29 of which were solo), four sacks, two passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.
He's also tallied 10 career special teams stops (seven were solo) and recovered a fumble for a touchdown on January 9th, 2022 in a game against the New England Patriots.
Eguavoen played collegiately at Texas Tech.