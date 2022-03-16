(FBI)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 941 SE 17 Street, on Tuesday, March 15, shortly after 9:00 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but nobody was hurt.
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, and a flower print backpack.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
