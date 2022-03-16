MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Would you brave the dangerous Panama jungle for a good cause? Nine celebrities do just that in Beyond the Edge, a new CBS original reality series that challenges celebrities to endure brtual conditions and face off in epic adventures to raise money for charity.

It’s arguably one of the most physically and emotionally demanding reality show competitions ever to hit the small screen as nine celebrities leave their comfort zones and spend up to two weeks in the extremely inhospitable environment.

There are no judges, there are no vote outs, there are no losers. The decision for the celebrities to stay another day is up to them. . The longer they stay, the more money they raise for their charities.

NFL legend Ray Lewis and supermodel Paulina Poriskova are two of the participants.

“Every day you had a physical test. Every day you had a mental test. But you had these tests without food, without water, and without sleep,” said Lewis. “We were sleeping on bamboo sticks. It stormed every night, for almost all of the 15 nights. It was so mentally draining.”

“There were mosquitoes. There were 13 kinds of monkeys like Ray rediscovered because they wouldn’t shut up at night. None of us could sleep. There were also poisonous snakes and spiders,” said Poriskova.

But somewhere through all of the physical and mental exhaustion the contestants who came from all walks of life came together, leaned on, and helped each other.

“We came from such different backgrounds and yet we stuck together. We all pulled together and we all looked out for one another. I have never felt this level of trusting myself with somebody, I didn’t really know. It was completely life-affirming for me,” Poriskova said.

“We had to do something that I think should become a way of life for everyone,” Lewis explained. “We had to express different ways to show love for each other and we cared for each other and we pushed each other.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo couldn’t let the NFL Hall of Famer go without asking him about the school where his football career began, the University of Miami. Both are alumni.

“The greatest thing that ever happened in my life was the University of Miami. The greatest opportunity I’ve ever been given was because of the University of Miami,” he explained.

“I turned from a young man at 17-years-old walking through the doors and I left a grown man. There’s nothing in the world like UM and you know that,” said Lewis.

The show is hosted by SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo.

Beyond The Edge premieres Wednesday, March 16th, at 9 p.m. on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.