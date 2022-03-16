FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The possibility of an automated people mover in Broward County is getting some traction.

The county’s mayor is hoping to get Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on par with other major airports in the state and pave the way for more ways to connect to other local transportation.

“This will be Broward’s chance to catch up,” says Broward County Mayor Michael Udine

A map provided with CBS4 News shows the possible future route of an automated people mover at FLL not only at the terminals, but a planned intermodal stop just east of the terminals.

Udine says it would create a space to connect to rail.

“It would allow Brightline and the FEC corridor to allow access to the airport, and that’s the first step to bringing rail to Broward County, once’s that spoke is set up there will be other areas that can connect into that,” says Udine.

Recently, a Florida Department of Transportation grant of $12.95 million was approved which will be used to create the design and developmental phases of the Automated People Mover Project.

“We’re hopeful now with these dollars and these design dollars we can just start this and get this going,” says Udine.

Mayor Udine hopes this will take transit to the next level with a future stop at Port Everglades and the convention center.

According to a 2035 Long Range Transportation Plan project from the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, the system is planned to “meet the county’s goals to (1) promote regional mass transit, (2) develop airport/seaport synergy, and (3) fuel economic development, acting as a catalyst to support transit and continued economic and viability of the county and the region.”

Passengers at FLL tell CBS4 News they would see the benefit of the people mover, not just at the airport.

“I could see how that’s useful, there’s a lot of congestion down here especially with the cruises ship people,” says Sara Kourtesis.