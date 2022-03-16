MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 10-year-old Bryan Tathum.
According to Miami PD, Bryan was last seen Wednesday in the Little Havana area.

Bryan was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue Riverside Elementary shirt and brown pants.
The 10-year-old boy, who stands 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.