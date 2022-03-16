BREAKING NEWSPalmetto northbound lanes shutdown at NW 74 Street due to deadly shooting
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Missing Boy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 10-year-old Bryan Tathum.

According to Miami PD, Bryan was last seen Wednesday in the Little Havana area.

READ MORE: 'The Personification Of Heat Culture': One-On-One With Heat Veteran Udonis Haslem

Bryan Tathum, 10, went missing Wednesday from the Little Havana area. (Source: Miami PD)

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded, Car Riddled With Bullets On Palmetto Expressway In Hialeah

Bryan was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue Riverside Elementary shirt and brown pants.

The 10-year-old boy, who stands 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

MORE NEWS: Justice Department Has Settled 40 Civil Cases Stemming From Parkland Shooting

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

CBSMiami.com Team