MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of raping an 80-year-old woman faced a judge Tuesday morning after being extradited to South Florida from Lee County.
Authorities identified Luis Felipe Gonzalez, 24, as the man accused of this heinous act.
He faces charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and abuse of the elderly or disabled adult.
Gonzales is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman on February 27, in the NW 3700 block of NW 1st Street.
The victim told police she was in the area when the suspect approached her from behind, dragged her, and forcefully assaulted her behind a building.
After the assault, the victim fled to a nearby business and called 911.