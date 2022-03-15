MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Earlier this month, Tarrio was indicted on conspiracy charges related to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors maintain he should remain in jail, pointing to how he led the Proud Boys in the attack despite not being in the Capitol building at the time. They add that he poses a risk of obstruction of justice if released.

Tarrio, 38, was taken into custody on March 8th during a pre-dawn raid at his Miami home.

Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during the breach of the Capitol.

Tarrio and several other Proud Boy members are accused of directing and mobilizing members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, leading to the destruction of property and assaults on law enforcement.

He also reportedly claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack.

Tarrio has been indicted on one count of each of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.