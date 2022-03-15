MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was transported to a local hospital following a shooting at the Shooters Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of NE 32nd Avenue, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The restaurant released the following statement regarding the shooting:
"This was a situation between a former employee and a current employee. We are fully cooperating with authorities."
There were several police cruisers at the scene of the shooting.
Police said they have made an arrest in the case.
The investigation continues.