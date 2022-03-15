FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted for attempted murder.
Detectives say the crime happened back in January near the 3200 block of W Broward Blvd.READ MORE: Miami Ranked Happiest City In US
According to Fort Lauderdale PD, the victim and the suspect got into an argument when shots were fired.READ MORE: Man Dies Following Shooting At Shooters Restaurant In Fort Lauderdale
The man was hit and taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter took off.MORE NEWS: FIU Unveil Statue Of Student Who Died Alexa Duran In Deadly Bridge Collapse 4 Years Ago
If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.