TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman opening fire at a man in the parking lot of a Tamarac business and BSO detectives want your help finding the suspect.

The crime took place shortly after 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, near the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard. The victim told detectives he was punched in the face by a stranger wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans following a dispute. After the assault, the victim was leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV, when he was shot at multiple times.

Surveillance video shows the victim driving through the parking lot when a person wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants begins firing. The gunman is then seen entering a dark-colored sedan and leaving the scene.

Multiple people are seen standing in the parking lot when the shooting occurs. However, detectives say no injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or the shooter’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Tamara Encina at 954-321-4261. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.