LAKELAND (CBSMiami) — It’s a dog eat dog world out there, but on a Lakeland golf course recently, it was an alligator eat alligator world, literally.

A large alligator, about 20 feet long that lives on a Lakeland golf course, was spotted eating a smaller gator.

Witnesses took video of the giant gator walking across the green with his mouth full of the smaller gator.

The smaller gator was about 6 feet long.

With mating season fast approaching, male alligators start to get aggressive and will often kill smaller gators that enter their territory.

Warmer temperatures also mean alligators are more active and visible and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends taking precautions when in and around the water.

Florida has an estimated 1.3 million alligators of every size. They are found in freshwater lakes, ponds, swamps and rivers in all 67 counties in the state.