MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Miami Gardens Sunday night.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The person, who has not been identified yet, was crossing NW 27th Avenue near NW 207th Street when they were struck. Police say the victim died at the scene.
At this time, the circumstances leading up to the incident are not clear however, police are hoping someone in the community may have information that can help solve this case. If you have information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.