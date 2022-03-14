CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian onslaught on Ukraine expanding in intensity and reach
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By Deborah Souverain
Filed Under:Deborah Souverain, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News, Pedestrian Killed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Miami Gardens Sunday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The person, who has not been identified yet, was crossing NW 27th Avenue near NW 207th Street when they were struck. Police say the victim died at the scene.

At this time, the circumstances leading up to the incident are not clear however, police are hoping someone in the community may have information that can help solve this case. If you have information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

Deborah Souverain