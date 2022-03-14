MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New video shows the incident that’s led to the resignation of a Miami police officer.
It happened outside a gas station along the 1700 block of 7 Street.
An internal investigation found Miami police officer Miguel Hernandez used excessive force while trying to arrest a woman.
Hernandez initially approached her for loitering and smoking at the gas station.
Body camera video released Monday afternoon shows the interaction between the two was tense from the beginning.
The 20-year-old woman physically resisted. And then, when she was in the police car, she spit at the officer. That's when he pulled her from the car and she hit her face on the pavement.
Hernandez resigned and has relinquished his certification as a law enforcement officer.