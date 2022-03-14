HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Students at a Hollywood elementary school will not have class on Monday following a deadly shooting in a nearby neighborhood.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of N 73rd Avenue around 6:00 a.m., according to Hollywood Police. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police set up a perimeter and are searching the area with K9s.
Two individuals who were caught on a home’s surveillance camera are considered persons of interest in this investigation.
Boulevard Heights Elementary School was placed on a code red lockdown due to the police activity in the area, according to Broward County Schools officials.
Students who were already dropped off or on a bus to the school were taken to McArthur High where parents picked them up. Classes at Boulevard Heights Elementary were canceled for the day.