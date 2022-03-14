Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Passes AwayThe 71-year-old died from natural causes, his son said.

Feeling Lucky? Here Is A List Of Events To Help You Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In South FloridaThe upcoming, unofficial holiday of St. Patrick's Day, after the height of the coronavirus pandemic, has a lot of people finding their one piece of green clothing to show off.

Jazz In The Gardens Kicks Off In Miami GardensThe city of Miami Gardens was prepping all day Friday for Jazz in The Gardens, as they kick off their anticipated weekend.

'Let's Do Something Legendary': Rapper Rick Ross On Taking Hometown Stage At Jazz In The GardensRecord executive and Grammy-Award winner rapper, Rick Ross, returns to his hometown stage on Saturday night for his first ever appearance at Jazz in the Gardens in Miami Gardens.

Taste Of The Town: Pink Love Donuts and More Serving Up Sweet Treats, Flavor And FunThere is a new Oakland Park hotspot where beautiful homemade tasty treats are available at every turn to satisfy any sweet tooth. It's Pink Love Donuts & More where there is plenty to love.

Jazz In The Gardens Provides Major Economic Impact For Local Vendors“I cannot wait, I cannot wait for Jazz in the Gardens!” said Donovan Thompson, the owner of Kingston Delight.