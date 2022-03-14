MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, March 14, is National Pi Day, an annual celebration of the mathematical sign ‘pi’ and the only day that honors a number.

But no math is needed on this day because all you need to know is that there are delicious offers adding up to big savings on pies of all kinds.

The first three and most recognized digits are 3.14 which means the day is celebrated by ‘pi’ enthusiasts and pie lovers alike.

Celebrating this mathematical day, many businesses throughout South Florida will be offering deals and discounts for all things pie-related, whether they are pizza pies or dessert pies.

Here is a list of National Pi Day deals in South Florida:

7-Eleven: 7Rewards members can enjoy any whole pizza, either cheese, pepperoni, or meats for only $3.14 on National Pie Day — in-store or via the convenience store’s app. With that discounted deal, you will get the pizza for more than 50% off on March 14.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 on National Pi Day. The promotion is for dine-in.

Blaze Pizza: Blaze Pizza is giving their Blaze Rewards members any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain’s app. To get the deal, those interested need to sign up for the loyalty program on the app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed Monday through March 31.

Cici’s Pizza: Cicis Pizza has all-you-can-eat pizza for $3.14 on Monday. The $3.14 adult buffet offer is available for dine-in at Cicis locations nationwide. Cici’s also has a pizza deal for takeout, where customers can get two, large one-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Domino’s Pizza: Get any three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Marco’s Pizza: Make the most of National Pi Day at Marco’s Pizza and purchase any large or XL pizza at menu price and get a medium, one-topping pizza for just $3.14. The offer is valid online through the chain’s site or app with promo code ‘PIDAY2022.’

Pieology: Every Friday throughout March, Pieology has a “Free Pizza Friday.” On Friday, March 11, Pieology will give away three free pizzas and then 14 free pizzas Monday on National Pi Day. To enter, guests must comment how many toppings they like on their pizza and Pieology will pick the three and 14 winners on Monday at 5 p.m.

Pizza Hut: Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for $10.

Whole Foods: Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies at Whole Foods Market bakeries on National Pi Day.