WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – A Boston-based police narcotics organization wants to bring fentanyl strips to all 50 states.

It’s an effort to curb overdoses in both drug users and law enforcement officers, who could potentially be handling the drug.

“Most people are aware that fentanyl is in drugs. But when you’re taking an ecstasy, or you’re taking cocaine, or you’re taking an Adderall or Percocet, that you suspect is just that, you don’t expect fentanyl to be inside of it,” said Matt Gutwill with the New England Narcotics Police Officer Association. “So, when someone tests their drugs ahead of time and they see fentanyl is present, we’re hoping that they’re gonna stop for a second and think, ‘Oh my God, by just taking this one recreational drug I may overdose, I may die.”

Fentanyl strips only detect the presence of the drug, not the amount.

State lawmakers recently struck down legislation that would make fentanyl strips legal in the state.

Critics say it could encourage drug use, but Congressman Ted Deutch says he disagrees.

“The fact that the same week that in my district in South Florida, these young people had this exposure to fentanyl, the state was acting to try to give them the tools to protect themselves and the Florida House just in the past 24 hours took that language out. The language that state attorney up in Palm Beach County worked so hard on. This is this is a problem. We need to take action to help people stay safe,” he said, referring to an overdose incident in Wilton Manors.

In 2021, more than 7,000 people died from a drug overdose in the state of Florida.