MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Record-breaking high temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon across South Florida.

The record high in Miami is 87 degrees and the CBS4 Weather Team is forecasting a high of 89 on Saturday which will break the record last set in 2014.

All this heat is happening before a strong cold front arrives in South Florida. At the same time, blustery conditions in South Florida have issued a Wind Advisory and Gale Warning for offshore waters through Sunday morning.

Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest later Saturday afternoon, sustained at 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 35 mph.

The strong cold front is marching southward across Central Florida with a band of heavy rain and storms during the early part of Saturday.

This band of rain will weaken by the time it arrives in our area late Saturday afternoon and evening. So we can expect only a few showers during those hours in South Florida.

The cold front will clear fast and temperatures will plummet from near 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon to the 50s on Sunday morning.

Gusty winds are expected to last throughout Sunday as the winds turn from the north to northeast in the afternoon. Then, the northeast wind will help bring back more clouds and a few drizzles in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

After waking up in the chilly low to mid 50s on Sunday morning, South Florida’s afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be below average with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The chilly air does not stick around because, by Monday, temperatures will rebound to near 80 degrees and continue to climb each day in the new week. The mid-80s will return to the forecast by mid-week with the chance for spotty showers.