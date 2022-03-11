OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — There is a new Oakland Park hotspot where beautiful homemade tasty treats are available at every turn to satisfy any sweet tooth. It’s Pink Love Donuts & More where there is plenty to love.

The family run bakeshop serves made-from-scratch gourmet donuts, artisanal croissants, Argentine empanadas and more. The bakeshop opened in June 2021 when owner Diego Macedo and his wife Jaqueline had to close their Argentinian restaurant due to COVID.

“We were looking for something that everybody likes,” said Macedo. “It was either burgers or pizzas and then when I started looking into the donuts, I fell in love with the idea. Basically, everybody loves donuts.”

Thanks to YouTube videos and visiting top donut shops from Miami to New York, Macedo mastered the art of donut making. The proof is in the customers who come back every day.

“These are some of the best donuts around. They use fresh ingredients and I’m lucky it’s right down the street for me. I’m here as often as I can,” said customer Sean Conway.

They recently opened a second larger location on Miami Beach, but this original spot showcases Macedo’s love of color, pop art and Homer Simpson.

Customers are wowed by the design and what awaits them.

“We have a big counter that’s like 10 feet. There’s like 80-90 flavors of donuts and 20 vegan ones inside. People look at me and are like ‘wow, wow’,” he said.

Their homemade artisan croissants are also top sellers which is where CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo starts her tasting.

“This is the ham and cheese. It’s a warm hug with American cheese on top and the freshness and softness of the croissant inside is beyond good,” said Petrillo.

His signature traditional delicious baked empanadas are also standouts, but here come the donuts!

There’s the valentine’s special with strawberry cream decorated with candies and love and one called The Drunken Donut, where there is a squirt of rum or Baileys Irish Cream in the donuts core. Petrillo made a mess with the squirt but loved the donut.

“I love it with or without the Baileys. It’s so delicious,” she said.

Let’s not forget the hugely popular vegan donuts made without animal products. They also try the vegan raspberry cream.

“It’s light, fluffy, beautiful. I could just inhale the thing which is kind of scary,” said Petrillo.

Pink Love Donuts & More is open Monday to Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or sold out and Saturday & Sunday 7am to 4 pm.

It is located at 827 East Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park. Click here for more info.