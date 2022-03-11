Stevan Rodriguez (Department of Corrections)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit in Homestead ended in a big crash involving an innocent driver.
CBS4 News has learned the pursuit started after Homestead police noticed two people with what appeared to be drugs and weapons.
When they tried to pull them over, they drove off, eventually crashing into a silver sedan.
The pair tried escaping on foot but were caught by police.
Stevan Rodriguez and Kenneth White were taken into custody and are facing several charges.
The driver they crashed into is OK.