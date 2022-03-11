'Let's Do Something Legendary': Rapper Rick Ross On Taking Hometown Stage At Jazz In The GardensRecord executive and Grammy-Award winner rapper, Rick Ross, returns to his hometown stage on Saturday night for his first ever appearance at Jazz in the Gardens in Miami Gardens.

Taste Of The Town: Pink Love Donuts and More Serving Up Sweet Treats, Flavor And FunThere is a new Oakland Park hotspot where beautiful homemade tasty treats are available at every turn to satisfy any sweet tooth. It's Pink Love Donuts & More where there is plenty to love.

Jazz In The Gardens Provides Major Economic Impact For Local Vendors“I cannot wait, I cannot wait for Jazz in the Gardens!” said Donovan Thompson, the owner of Kingston Delight.

‘Every Day Is A Challenge For Me’: UM Tennis Player Diana Khodan Trying To Stay Positive With Family Back Home In UkraineThe tennis court is Diana Khodan's safe haven, and these days it’s an escape from what’s happening back home in Ukraine.

Wynwood Walls Artist Peter Tunney Using His Craft To Help People With Spinal Cord InjuriesIt was party time inside Peter Tunney’s gallery at the Wynwood Walls.

Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest Returns With Star-Studded AffairThe festival that has been dubbed the fastest growing jazz and R&B festival in the U.S. is back on this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s the 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest.