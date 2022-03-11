WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Six people had to be transported to area hospitals Thursday afternoon after they either came in contact or ingested drugs laced with fentanyl in Wilton Manors.

When authorities arrived at the Airbnb home, in the 800 block of NW 29 Court, they found six college students who had difficulty breathing.

“They seem like good kids, typical college kids,” said one neighbor. “Rowdy in the pool, but they don’t deserve this.”

Shock from neighbors is coupled with worry from fire rescue crews after the six spring breakers overdosed.

“It brings great concern that there could be other ODs over the next couple of days,” City of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.

The drug is believed to be fentanyl laced cocaine.

Four of those who overdosed went into cardiac arrest before two friends tried to help by performing CPR. That’s when they were also exposed to the drug.

Chopper4 was over the scene Thursday as first responders rushed the victims on stretchers to nearby ambulances.

“Four of them were transported to Broward Health, and two of them were transported to Holy Cross. Five of them are stable, but one is still critical and intubated at this time,” said Gollan.

Fentanyl is extremely potent.

A 2020 report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows three districts in South Florida are in the top 10 for fentanyl-related deaths.

The Fort Lauderdale area is the highest.

“Obviously if there’s a bad batch, it’s not isolated just to one buyer, it normally goes to everyone that purchases that same substance from whoever they got it from,” said Gollan.