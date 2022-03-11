MIAMI (CBSMiami) – American Airlines announced Wednesday it will be adding 600 full-time reservation agents to their Miami operation.

The company said it already has 200 new representatives in training, and that their goal is to hire 400 more in the next couple of months.

New hires for the position would be working from home, assisting customers with their travel needs, including providing schedules, fares and providing flight information.

“These team members will join more than 1,500 new team members hired at Miami International Airport (MIA) in 2021,” airline officials said.

“As the third-largest private employer in Miami-Dade County, these new full-time positions further strengthen our more than 30-year commitment to our community and to our Miami hub,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American Airlines Vice President- Miami Operations.

“With the record growth we’ve experienced in the last year, we’re thrilled to continue creating more jobs in Miami.”

The Miami-based airline offers up to 360 daily flights to 140 destinations.

“MIA is proud to be American Airlines’ home airport as they continue to invest in our community and create jobs for our residents,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“It is thanks to partners like American and their commitment to our community, even during the hardest times of the pandemic, that we have been able to recover economically.”

Candidates must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma, GED or international equivalent, and be located within a 75-mile radius from Miami International Airport.

New employees will have access to travel privileges, health benefits, and more.

Click here to apply.