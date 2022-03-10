MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a Hialeah woman was killed in a parking spot dispute.

Brandon Zambrano is facing a second degree murder charge.

According to police, he fatally struck Olga Fernandez, 57, with his car on West 1st Avenue in Hialeah on February 13th.

Investigators said when Fernandez’s daughter came home, she noticed that there was a car parked in her spot. When she went up to her apartment she told her mom that there was a car parked outside, Fernandez went outside and confronted the driver, later identified as Zambrano, police said.

Surveillance video showed Fernandez then walking away from the car. The rear lights of the vehicle then turn on and the car went straight at her, according to police. It then struck Fernandez, knocking her onto the ground. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Zambrano was arrested in Broward and remains in jail there.