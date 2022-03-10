HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A police chase in Homestead ended in a big crash involving an innocent driver.

CBS4 was told the pursuit started after Homestead PD noticed two people with what appeared to be drugs and weapons.

When they tried to pull them over, they drove off, eventually crashing into a silver sedan.

“I was driving west, going to my last appoint. And next thing I know, a car coming from this way, I thought they were going to stop, I was driving and they just smashed me, I spun around,” explained Shannon Moses. “Next thing I know, I slammed up against something, which turned out to be the telephone pole, and it started sparking out fire and flames.”

Moses was able to get out of the car with the help of one of the officers.

After the crash, the two men, identified as 32-year-old Steven Rodriguez and 30-year-old Kenneth White, took off on foot, but were caught by police.

Homestead PD told CBS4 that both men were armed and had a large amount of drugs on them.

Rodriguez and White are both convicted felons. Detectives add that White was also wanted for an armed robbery.