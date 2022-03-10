WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Six people had to be transported to area hospitals Thursday afternoon after they either came in contact or ingested drugs laced with fentanyl in Winton Manors, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
When authorities arrived at the Airbnb home, in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Court, they found 6 college students who had difficulty breathing.
The substance ingested is believed to be cocaine-laced fentanyl, according to Fire Rescue.
Some individuals attempted CPR and were exposed to the substance.
