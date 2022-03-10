MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Krome Avenue near SW 158nd Street.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Temperatures On The Rise Before Cold Front Arrives Over Weekend
The Florida Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz was traveling south on Krome Avenue when it hit a golf cart that was attempting the southbound lanes.READ MORE: Miami Proud: Miami-Dade Teacher Of The Year Unethia Fox Is Inspiring Educator, Role Model
The impact caused the Mercedes to overturn, the woman behind the wheel was ejected. She was airlifted to Jackson South with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man driving the golf cart died on the scene.MORE NEWS: Moldovan, Jewish Communities In South Florida Stepping Up To Help Ukraine Refugees
Krome Ave was shut down for approximately five hours. It has since reopened.