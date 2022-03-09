MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was party time inside Peter Tunney’s gallery at the Wynwood Walls.

The renowned artist partnered with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to host a cocktail fundraiser and sell two pieces he created.

One is titled “Courage,” while the other is “The Time Is Now.”

Tunney worked with his friend Alan Brown, who’s with the foundation, to create one piece.

“I did a little a painting with Mr. Brown,” explained Tunney. “I had him drive over the painting with white. Painting out of tires as a final piece to the puzzle, I have to say, I think it works out great.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary since the Reeve Foundation came into existence to fund research devoted to advancing the treatment of spinal cord injuries.

Brown himself was injured back in the 80s when he hit by a wave.

“A couple of friends pulled me out and I remember looking up at the sky and knowing that everything was up from that point in time. And all that I’ve been doing from then,” he said. “A motto of the foundation is to go forward… and that’s all I’ve been doing, is going forward every day for myself. But it’s really not just for me. It’s for entire community and all the people that get hurt – their families, their siblings, their loved ones. We’re here to help them in any shape or form that we can.”

And its guys like Tunney who with events like the one Monday night is helping make it happen.

“There’s so much hope and optimism and life lessons because everyone is going to get hit with hard stuff and this is how you deal with it it’s amazing,” he said.

“I just want our community to come closer together and for people to realize there is a place to go to,” Brown said. “Our research centers are helping people in the here and now, and the research is in the cutting edge, and the time is now.”