MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zach Wurtenberger from Weston is ready to outwit, outplay and outlast in Survivor Season 42.

We caught up with the castaway who is now attending Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Wurtenberger, who graduated from Cypress Bay High School, said being on the show has been a dream of his ever since he was in diapers.

“I was born in 2000, the show started in 2000, I’ve been watching basically out of the crib and I was always wanting to be on the show and now that I am it’s a dream come true,” said Wurtenberger.

The 22-year-old will be stranded in the beautiful island of Fiji with 17 other determined castaways each, with their own strengths. He said his strength is more mental rather than physical.

“I think speech and debate did give me a lot of confidence when it came to doing the casting interview and the whole process, it gave me a lot of confidence in myself maybe a lot of people at my age necessarily wouldn’t have going through that process,” said Wurtenberger.

A process that started several years ago. He was cast in 2020 but that was canceled because of COVID. He was invited to play this year where he will be facing the most dangerous season in the show’s history in hopes of being crowned the sole survivor.

“It was a lot of fun, it really was a dream come true, I’m certainly happy to be eating again and sleeping in a bed again, you never really get used to that stuff but the show itself is really incredible,” said Wurtenberger.

Something else he mentioned don’t let his size fool you. They already shot the season, so how did he do? He obviously could not tell us. We are just going to have to wait and see while rooting him on.