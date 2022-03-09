MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A traffic stop in Miami on Tuesday afternoon turned deadly when an officer was forced to fire.

“Miami police unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of NW 10 Avenue and 71 Street,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales. “Sometime after the traffic stop, the officers made contact with two occupants inside the vehicle.”

That’s when Morales said things took a turn.

“The officer became aware that one of the individuals in the vehicle was armed. A struggle ensued and one of the officers discharged his firearm,” he said.

The person shot died on the scene. The shooting happened next to Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

“There is video from the school and there is body-worn camera that we’re still reviewing at this time,” said Morales.

CBS4 was also told the second person in the car was taken into custody and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while they investigate the incident.

“As it is with every police-involved shooting with the city of Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking the lead with the assistance of our homicide unit and in our internal affairs section,” said Morales.