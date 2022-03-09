WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday night after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Washington Post and Politico.

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, took off from New Orleans headed to Palm Beach, following a private speech to Republican donors.

The plane was in the air approximately 20 to 30 minutes before one of the engines failed, according to reports. It turned around and returned to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump’s advisers.

The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to the former president for the evening, according to the Post.

Trump advisers secured another donor’s plane to take him back to Florida.

Spokespersons for Trump and the RNC declined to comment.