MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Gardens High School student had to be transported via rescue chopper to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was shot.

Reports from the scene indicate an 18-year-old student was shot in the leg at or near the school.

CBS News Miami has learned the student will be OK.

Police said at least two suspects had been taken into custody.

Authorities did not say what may have led to the shooting.

The Miami Gardens high school is located in the 4600 block of NW 183rd St.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.